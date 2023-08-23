Home

Chandrayaan-3 To Make Soft Landing On Moon Today, Know How Is It Different From Hard Landing

ISRO's latest lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3 is expected to land on the moon in a few hours and it has been said that the scientists are expecting the spacecraft to make a soft landing. What is Soft Landing and how is it different from a Hard Landing, find out.

New Delhi: The latest lunar mission of the Indian Space Research Organisation, Chandrayaan-3 is expected to land on the moon today, August 23, 2023 at around 6:04 PM. A follow-on mission of Chandrayaan-2 which was launched on July 14, Chandrayaan-3 is expected to make a ‘soft landing’ on the South Pole region of the moon. Let us find out that in technical terms, what is a soft landing and how is it different from a hard landing.

Chandrayaan-3 Soft Landing On Moon: What Is It?

As the name suggests, a soft landing refers to the successful landing of a spacecraft on a surface in space, when it does not suffer any major damage; neither to itself nor to its payload. It involves controlled descent of the aircraft and ensures its safe and gradual touchdown. The key factors of soft landing include minimum destruction, exceptional precision, controlled fuel consumption, altitude adjustments and engine firings amidst lunar dust disturbances, blazing speeds and the gravitational pull of the moon.

How Is It Different From A Hard Landing?

Talking about a hard landing, it is way less complicated and technical than a soft landing. A hard landing is generally for missions whose purpose has been served like aerial surveys. The hard landings result in destruction of the spacecrafts and are done at a higher speed than that of a soft landing. Please note that a hard landing is different from a crash and causes considerable damage to the spacecraft which is untenable.

When the Chandraaan-2 had failed, then ISRO Chief K Sivan had said that there was a software glitch in the Vikram lander because of which there was a hard landing of the spacecraft. The Chandrayaan-2 orbiter is intact but because of the hard landing, the Vikram lander was damaged severely.

Why Is It Important For Chandrayaan-3 To Have A Soft Landing?

The latest lunar mission of ISRO, Chandrayaan-3 does not have any orbiter module, it has been launched to complete the mission left midway by the Chandrayaan-2. i.e., to land on the South Pole region of the moon and explore the area with the help of a rover. This is why it is important for the spacecraft to have a soft landing on the moon otherwise the mission could be adversely affected.

Chandrayaan-3 is expected to land on the South Pole region of the moon today at around 6:04 PM and the live streaming of the same will begin at 5:20 PM on the official website, YouTube and Facebook page of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Click here to get the direct link of the telecast.

