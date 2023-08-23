Home

News

India

Chandrayaan-3 to Make Soft Landing Shortly: List of Precautions ISRO Has Taken This Time

Chandrayaan-3 to Make Soft Landing Shortly: List of Precautions ISRO Has Taken This Time

This time, Chandrayaan-3’s communication system has been beefed up with many communication antennas so that it can facilitate regular updates to the control centre,

This time, Chandrayaan-3 has been fitted with four solar panels instead of two as compared to Chandrayaan-2.

New Delhi: As the countdown for the historic touchdown of Chandrayaan-3 started, the ISRO in a statement said that all looks good with Vikram so far as it approaches the landing time. The space research agency added that there is no such report of any kind of delay as it had earlier said that if there were any issues, the landing would be postponed to August 27.

Trending Now

Taking to social media, ISRO said that it is all set to initiate the Automatic Landing Sequence (ALS). “All set to initiate the Automatic Landing Sequence (ALS). Awaiting the arrival of the Lander Module (LM) at the designated point, around 17:44 Hrs. IST. Upon receiving the ALS command, the LM activates the throttleable engines for powered descent,” it said.

“The mission operations team will keep confirming the sequential execution of commands. The live telecast of operations at MOX begins at 17:20 Hrs. IST,” read the post further.

As Chandrayaan-3 will make soft landing on the moon’s south pole, check some of the precautions that ISRO has taken this time for its moon mission.

Recently, ISRO’s chairman S Somanath said Chandrayaan-3 will be able to make a soft landing even if all the sensors along with two of its engines do not function.

In terms of structural components, only four liquid engines have been attached to the lander this time, unlike the additional fifth engine that was used in Chandrayaan-2 just before its take-off.

The synchronisation of the thrusts among the four engines in Chandrayaan-3 lander has been done proper to ensure a successful landing.

Apart from the engines, a Laser Doppler Velocimeter (LDV) has also been added this time, which will determine the instantaneous velocity of the craft by firing laser pulses onto the ground.

This time, Chandrayaan-3’s communication system has been beefed up with many communication antennas so that it can facilitate regular updates to the control centre, whatever the craft’s orientation is after landing.

This time, Chandrayaan-3 has been fitted with four solar panels instead of two as compared to Chandrayaan-2. This will make sure ensure that the lander continues to draw solar energy even if the module tumbles or lands in the wrong direction.

Moreover, excess fuel has been added to enable the lander to make a last-minute change in the landing site if such a situation arises.

A second-order guidance has been used in Chandrayaan-3 to conduct instantaneous trust regulation. Earlier, a first-order automated guidance system was used in the rough braking phase for Chandrayaan-2.

Once Chandyaan-3 lands successfully on moon, it will make India the only country to have marked its presence on the lunar south pole which is considered to be difficult for its rough and harsh conditions, and fourth – after US, China, and Russia – to have successfully landed on the moon’s surface.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES