PM Modi Names Touchdown Spot For Chandrayaan-3 as ‘Shiv Shakti’, ‘Tiranga’ For Chandrayaan-2

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Bengaluru this morning to congratulate the ISRO Scientists for Chandrayaan-3 successful landing. PM Modi has named the touchdown spot for Chandrayaan-3 as 'Shiv Shakti' and 'Tiranga' for Chandrayaan-2.

PM Modi with ISRO Chief S Somanath

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi went to Bengaluru this morning to meet the scientists at ISRO and congratulate them on Chandrayaan-3 successful soft-landing on the Moon. The Prime Minister first addressed the people waiting for him outside the HAL Airport and then he went to the ISRO Telemetry Tracking & Command Network Mission Control Complex where he interacted with the scientists behind Chandrayaan-3. During his address at ISRO, the Prime Minister made some important announcements including the naming of Chandrayaan-3 touchdown point as ‘Shiv Shakti’ and Chandrayaan-2 point as ‘Tiranga’.

PM Modi Names Chandrayaan-3 Touchdown Point As ‘Shiv Shakti’

The Prime Minister addressed the scientists at ISRO, Bangalore and expressed his happiness and pride at the success of the lunar mission. PM Modi congratulated all the scientists who worked hard to make this mission a success and also made some major announcements during his speech. PM Narendra Modi announced that the point on the South Pole region of the Moon, where the Chandrayaan-3 made a soft-landing, will now be known was ‘Shiv Shakti’.

The Point Where Chandrayaan-2 Landed, Will Be Called ‘Tiranga’: PM

The Prime Minister has also announced that the point on the moon, where the Chandrayaan-2 left its mark, will be called ‘Tiranga’. PM Modi has said that this ‘Tiranga’ Point shall be an inspiration for all the efforts that India has made, irrespective of their results. This Tiranga Point shall serve as a lesson for all of us that failure is not the end of the journey, it is never a person’s final step; if one has the will power and determination, he/she is bound to achieve success.

August 23 Announced As National Space Day

In his address at ISRO, the Prime Minister has also announced that August 23, the day when India hoisted its Tricolour on the surface of the Moon and scripted history, will be celebrated as National Space Day each year. In his address, PM Modi lauded the efforts and contribution of the various women scientists who were involved in ISRO’s latest lunar mission Chandrayaan-3; he called women power the essence of this world and also congratulated them for being an inspiration to the world. The Prime Minister revealed that he has not been able to get August 23 out of his mind, he is extremely happy and occasions like these are very ‘rare’.

The Prime Minister who was in Greece, directly landed in Bengaluru so that he could congratulate the team in person. Narendra Modi first addressed a gathering outside the airport and then he proceeded to ISRO where he was welcomed by the ISRO Chief, S Somanath. After a warm hug, S Somanath and PM Modi went inside the centre and understood how the Chandrayaan-3 landed on the Moon, followed by a brief interaction with the scientists.

