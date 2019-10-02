New Delhi: In the wake of the severe flood situation that has claimed more than 40 lives in Bihar, state Chief Minister Nitish Kumar again on Wednesday visited the affected areas and said the change in the climatic condition has led to this kind of situation in the state.

“The change in climate has led to drought, sudden heavy rainfall and the present condition in Bihar. This year in July there were flash floods in 12-13 districts. Later, the water level in river Ganga rose. Now, sudden heavy rainfall has flooded many areas in Patna,” Nitish said after reviewing the flood situation in the state.

Earlier in the day, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who is in the state at present to review the flood situation, visited affected areas of Rajendra Nagar and assured people of all the central government help.

“I have cancelled my plans back at Delhi and will stay here for few more days. To speed up the relief work, I have asked for four big pumps that will reach here till afternoon. The pumps are of 2-3 tonnes and are very efficient,” Prasad was quoted as saying by ANI.

The flood situation in Bihar has not improved as yet and an orange alert has been issued in Patna, Vaishali, Begusarai and Khagaria districts for October 3 and 4. People were seen standing in the queue for food packets and water bottles which were being distributed by National Thermal Power Corporation Limited in Rajendra Nagar area of Patna.

CM Nitish Kumar on Tuesday night also visited some affected areas to review the flood situation and said his government is making all arrangement for the victims.

“The day flood situation arose, we started making the required arrangements. Relief work is underway. Several arrangements are being made for pumping out the floodwater,” Kumar had said after the visiting the affected areas.

So far the Bihar flood has claimed nearly 40 lives and many are injured in the state due to incessant rain. The Bihar State Disaster Management Authority also confirmed that 40 people have died and nine are injured due to heavy rainfall and flooding in the state.

As part of the rescue operation, IAF choppers were deployed to assist in relief operations. Boats are being used to rescue people, whereas Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters dropped relief materials in the flood-affected areas of Rajendra Nagar in Patna.

Prior to this, Kumar on Sunday had also visited the flooded areas and issued instructions to state officials for speeding up the rescue operation. As per updates from India Meteorological Department, the state will receive more rainfall for the next few days accompanied by thunderstorms.