New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday announced that on Diwali on October 27, last trains will leave their terminal stations at 10 PM instead of the normal time at which the these leave from the terminals.

However, in the morning, trains will run as per regular schedule.

In a tweet, the DMRC said, “On Diwali, last metro train service on 27 October, will start at 10 PM from terminal stations of all metro lines including Airport Express Line. Services will run as usual for rest of the day on Diwali from 6 AM onwards on all lines and 4:45 AM on Airport Express Line.”

The five-day Diwali festival, also known as the ‘festival of lights’, officially began on Friday with Dhanteras. It is the third day on which the main festival is celebrated, which, in this case, falls on October 27.

On special occasions like Independence Day and Republic Day, too, metro services are partially affected as part of security arrangements, on instructions of the Delhi Police.

Delhi Metro is the largest and the busiest metro system in the country which primarily serves the National Capital Region (NCR), connecting Delhi with its satellite cities Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh and Ballabhgarh.

It is also the second oldest Metro network in the country after Kolkata Metro.