‘Change in government only through elections’: Abhijeet Dipke predicts Modi govt”s defeat in 2029

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke predicts the Modi government will be voted out in 2029 while demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation during the 'Jantar Mantar at Kochi' campaign.

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Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke during the 'people's tribunal protest, organised by various civil society groups against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, at Freedom Park in Bengaluru (Pic: PTI)

New Delhi: Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Saturday predicted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government will be voted out of power in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. Speaking at the party’s ‘Jantar Mantar at Kochi’ protest campaign, Dipke rallied citizens to prepare for a regime change at the Centre while emphasizing that democratic change must occur strictly through elections. The demonstration, targeted against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, featured renewed calls for Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation to guarantee an independent electoral system.

‘Be prepared for 2029’: CJP’s Dipke

Referring to the BJP’s assertion that Modi would remain in power, Dipke said, “Be prepared for 2029. He will definitely go.”

He repeatedly asked the gathering whether Modi would lose power in 2029, drawing cheers from the protesters.

“The change in the government will only happen through elections,” he said, adding that the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar was necessary to ensure a fair electoral process.

“Gyanesh Kumar has to go. If he goes, Narendra Modi will also go,” he said.

Dipke alleged that the government was waging a war against the country’s youth to protect the Chief Election Commissioner and questioned why Kumar was so important to the prime minister.

Referring to his arrest in Delhi along with CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka for entering Jantar Mantar with the national flag, he said he would continue carrying the Tricolour wherever he went.

“I was sent behind bars for raising this Tricolour. Saurav and Ashu, my two brothers, were also sent behind bars for raising it. The last time this happened in India was when we were ruled by the British,” he said.

Dipke compares Modi government with British rule

Comparing the Modi government with British rule, Dipke alleged that the present dispensation was attempting to restrict people’s freedom.

“I want to tell Narendra Modi that I will carry this Tricolour everywhere, in every part of this country. If you want to arrest me, you can arrest me in Delhi, Maharashtra, Keralam or Tamil Nadu. Arrest me from every part of the country, but I will come back again and raise this Tricolour,” he said.

(With inputs from agencies)