New Delhi: Ahead of the crucial CWC meet on Monday, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday replied to a letter by party colleagues asking for a change within the internal organisation.

In the letter to the party leaders, Sonia Gandhi has said that her tenure as the interim president for one year is over and she is willing to step down from the party president's post and that the party should choose a new chief.

The development comes just a day ahead of the crucial Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Monday. As per reports, the meeting has been called as a response to the letter to discuss the organisational issues pointed out by some party leaders.

In the meantime, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday said that Sonia Gandhi should continue as long as she wants to be the president of the party. He also said this is not the right time to raise the leadership issue in the party.

“Sonia Gandhi should continue to helm the Congress as long as she wants,” he said, adding that Rahul Gandhi should thereafter take over as he is fully competent to lead the party.

He said that the move by some Congress leaders to demand a rehaul of the party at this critical juncture would be detrimental to its interests, and the interests of the nation.

Issuing a statement, Singh said the need today is for a strong opposition against the BJP-led NDA which is out to destroy the country’s constitutional ethos and democratic principles.

The Congress leader said the NDA’s success was attributable to the absence of a strong and united Opposition.

“What the Congress needs is a leadership that is acceptable not just to a few but to the entire party, through its rank and file, and the nation at large,” he said.

Ahead of the CWC meeting on Monday, different voices have emerged within the party with one section comprising sitting MPs and former ministers demanding a collective leadership, while another group has sought the return of Rahul Gandhi to the helm.