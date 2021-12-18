New Delhi: With the covid pandamic leaving us with little choice in the way we work when it forced us to adapt to working from home — a.k.a. the “WFH-model“, another phenomenon will likely topple the way we work. Now, even as we’re still caught in the throes of the global health crisis — courtesy of Omicron — scientists have predicted that our professional lives may undergo yet another change. And this time it is not due to the ongoing health crisis but an older, familiar, human-made phenomenon we know as climate change.Also Read - Viral Video: Lioness Jumps on Man As He Opens Cage Gate. Watch What Happens Next

A new study published in an academic journal Nature Communications says that rising temperatures in the day might force people to reconsider the wide-prevailing 9 to 5 work day and shift work to cooler parts of the day – either in the evening or early in the morning.

India already loses around 101 billion hours a year on account of heat, the most in the world, and risks seeing this number rise to 230 billion hours a year when global warming reaches 2 degrees C over pre-industrial levels, the paper published in Nature on December 14 said.

Rising temperatures will affect the ability of people to work across domains

According to the study, Rising temperatures will affect the ability of people to work across domains — from “light” labor (defined to include “services”), to “medium” labor (defined to include “manufacturing”), to “heavy” labor (defined to include “agriculture, forestry, fisheries, and construction industries”).

However, the present study focused specifically on the impact of rising temperatures on “heavy” labor, which would be affected the most — especially since a significant amount of it involves spending time outdoors, away from air-conditioned chambers.

With the rise of global warming with one degree each, the same may double to 10 minutes each hour, paper warns. The loss of per hour work hours is around 12 minutes in Ahmedabad while Chennai and Hyderabad are close to Mumbai.

The current temperature starts rising above 26 degree at 12 noon onwards. Thus every extra degree of global warming will cause greater and greater labour losses, and moving heavy labour to the cooler hours of the day will become less effective as the world warms, paper reveals.

“There are physiological limits to the heat/humidity combinations that humans can tolerate. On larger grounds the world currently loses ~280-311 billion USD per year due to workers struggling in hot, humid conditions, and if the world gets 2°C hotter than now (about 3°C above pre-industrial levels) those losses would rise to 1.6 trillion USD,” study points out.

Losses in labour productivity

Global warming will cause labour losses most acutely in the tropics and subtropics but also increasingly impacting mid-latitudes, the paper says. Each degree of warming leads to exponential, not linear, losses in labour productivity. For example, the number of hours lost in the 12-hour workday increases from ~101 billion hours per °C in the last 42 years to 197 billion hours per °C (+/-11 billion hours) with an additional 2°C of global warming, suggests the study.

This is the first study at the global scale assessing how effective it is to move heavy work to the cooler parts of the day as an adaptation to climate change. Currently, moving labour out of the hottest 3 hours of the day can recoup about 30% of productivity losses. However, this may cause other issues, for example due to poor sleep during increasingly hot, humid weather.

The possibility to adapt to climate change by moving some work to cooler hours reduces by about 2% with each extra degree of warming. Under an additional 2°C of future warming (total about 3°C above pre-industrial levels), more global labour would be lost in the coolest 12 hours of the day than is currently lost in the hottest 12 hours of the day. All of the findings are conservative, as they reflect conditions in the shade – conditions in full sun will be much worse.

“In the present-day climate, an average summer day in a location like New Delhi, India or Doha, Qatar exposes workers in the shade to midday heat exposure that would cause productivity losses of ~15-20 minutes/hour of safe work time. By contrast, in the early morning hours there are less than 10 minutes/hour of productivity losses,” study said.