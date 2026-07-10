Changed body language, bullying, ignored by teacher: New CCTV footage reveals moments before Amaira’s death, family alleges school failed to act

The video shows Amaira entering the class, greeting a friend and taking part in a dance activity before a group of students brought a digital slate into the classroom.

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The parents of a nine-year-old girl who allegedly died by suicide at Jaipur’s Neerja Modi School last year have released CCTV footage from her classroom, claiming it shows that she was regularly bullied by her classmates before her death. According to news agency PTI, the family said the video strengthens their claim that the school failed to stop the bullying or protect their daughter despite her asking for help several times. They have once again demanded action against everyone responsible under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

The girl, Amaira, was a Class 4 student. On November 1 last year, she allegedly jumped from the fourth floor of the school building. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

The CCTV footage was made public nearly eight months after the incident, shortly after Rajasthan Police filed a chargesheet in the case.

The family said the video shows Amaira walking into the classroom, greeting one of her classmates and joining a dance activity. They alleged that she was then repeatedly bullied by other students. Her parents claimed the footage also shows that she was clearly upset, but teachers did not step in to help or protect her.

What did the CCTV showed?

According to India Today, the video shows Amaira entering the class, greeting a friend and taking part in a dance activity before a group of students brought a digital slate into the classroom. The family alleged that several students repeatedly showed the slate to Amaira, after which she appeared upset. They claimed the footage shows her becoming uncomfortable before she went to her class teacher, Puneeta Sharma, several times, seemingly trying to tell her what had happened.

According to the family, Amaira was not given a chance to speak to the teacher alone, as other students kept interrupting and talking about her. The video also allegedly shows the child folding her hands, holding her head and covering her mouth while looking visibly distressed before she once again approached the teacher.

A short while later, Amaira is seen leaving the classroom by herself. The family further alleged that no teacher or school staff member followed her or tried to stop her as she moved through the school building before allegedly jumping from the fourth floor.

Amayra’s father, Vijay Meena and mother Shivani, alleged that their daughter had repeatedly tried to seek help from the school, but her concerns were ignored.

The couple also accused the police of not conducting a fair investigation. They alleged that the influence of the school management affected the probe and that investigators failed to find out exactly what happened inside the classroom before the incident.