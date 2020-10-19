Mysuru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said necessary changes are being made in every sector to ensure growth and to make this decade India’s. Also Read - Blindfolded Martial Arts Master From Andhra Smashes 49 Coconuts Placed Around Student, Creates Guinness World Record | Watch

"In the last 6-7 months you might have seen the speed and the ambit of reforms are increasing. Whether it is agriculture, space, defence, aviation or labour. In every sector necessary changes are being made for growth," Modi said.

Addressing the centenary convocation of the University of Mysore through video conferencing, he said it is being done for the sake of crores of youth in this country and to make this decade India's.

“This decade can be India’s only when we make our foundations strong. This decade has brought immense opportunity for the youth,” he added.

#WATCH PM at Mysore University convocation, "Efforts in higher education aimed not only towards opening new institutes but also to ensure governance reforms & gender, social participation. IIMs given more power. National Medical Commission formed for transparency in education…" pic.twitter.com/QP2KwJrjsa — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2020

Modi greeted the people of the state on the occasion of “Nada Habba” (state festival) Dasara.

Expressing sympathy towards those affected by floods in several parts of the state, the Prime Minister said the central and the Karnataka governments together were doing every bit to provide relief to all those affected.

Speaking on the National Education Policy, he said, skilling, reskilling and upskilling were the need of the day and the policy focuses on it.

He also said that efforts were being made at all levels to make India a global hub for higher education and our youth competitive.

Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala and Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan were present on the occasion.

(With inputs from PTI)