New Delhi: Are you planning to shift to a new neighborhood or city, and worried about how to transfer your gas connection to your new address? Then, this article is a must read for you. All three LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) providers in the country–Bharat Gas, Indane Gas, and HP Gas– allow the customers to avail the facility of connection transfer.

The LPG providers not only facilitate customers to switch addresses, but they may also change distributors or an agency if they want to. The procedure is simple and common to all three LPG companies.

Here are four simple steps you need to follow

Step 1- To transfer gas connection, first visit the LPG distributor your connection is registered with. Submit your gas cylinder and regulator at the distributor and collect the money you deposited earlier.

Step 2- Collect the an e-Customer Transfer Advise (e-CTA) issued from the existing distributor i.e. authorisation code on the production of a Subscription Voucher (SV). In case of moving to another city, the gas distributor in the current city will issue a Termination Voucher (TV).

Step 3- Go to the nearest gas agency in your new locality and show them the SV you collected from your previous provider. Your existing Domestic Gas Consumer Card can be used at the new location after endorsement by the new distributor.

Step 4- For the reconnection, pay required deposit amount mentioned on the TV. Collect the new Subscription Voucher, and get the LPG transfer connection issued in your name.

Note–The validity of e-CTA is 3 months from the date of issue. However, the validity of TV is one year from the date of issue.