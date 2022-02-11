New Delhi: Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu’s daughter Rabia Kaur on Friday took a veiled dig against Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi over his humble background image while pointing to the latter’s “bank accounts”.Also Read - Not A Supporting Actor: Navjot Singh Sidhu Amid Tussle Within Congress For CM Face in Punjab

“Is he (Channi) really poor? Check his bank accounts and you will find Rs 133 crore in there,” Rabia Kaur was quoted as saying by Times Now.

Rabia Kaur made the remark while campaigning for her father Navjot Singh Sidhu for the upcoming Punjab Assembly Election. She claimed her father is an “honest” politician and his image is “clean”

“If you see any other politician they have the baggage of corruption. My father is an honest man and his image is clean,” Rabia Kaur was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

#WATCH | Punjab PCC chief Navjot S Sidhu's daughter, Rabia Kaur Sidhu speaks on Charanjit Channi being made CM face for #PunjabElections2022 "Maybe they (high command) had some compulsion. But you can't stop an honest man for long. Dishonest man has to eventually stop," she says pic.twitter.com/DzzsauNMJB — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2022

While responding to a question on Congress not endorsing her father as the party’s chief ministerial face in Punjab polls, Rabia Kaur claimed the party’s “high command may had some compulsion”.

“Maybe they (Congress high command) had some compulsion. But you can’t stop an honest man for long. Dishonest man has to eventually stop,” Rabia Kaur said.

While taking a jibe at the CM Charanjit Singh Channi, Rabia Kaur said there is no comparison between an honest man and a corrupt man. “As a daughter, I want to say it does’t matter if he (Navjot Singh Siddhu) is not the face of Chief Minister for Punjab polls but one day he will do great things because his image is clear. There is no blot on his name,” Rabia Kaur said.

Earlier, Navjot Singh Sidhu’s wife Navjot Kaur tore into CM Charanjit Singh Channi’s humble background image, saying party leader Rahul Gandhi was misled to consider him as poor. Kaur said irrespective of the fact that the cricketer-turned-politician was her husband, he would have been a better choice and would have transformed Punjab within six months.

Rahul Gandhi had on Sunday declared Charanjit Singh Channi as his party’s chief ministerial face for the high-stake Punjab assembly polls, a recognition that was also coveted by Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Before declaring Channi’s name, Gandhi had said, “People of Punjab said we need a chief minister who is from a ‘gareeb ghar’ (humble family), who understands poverty and hunger. It was a tough decision, you (people) made it easy.”

Notably, even Channi during his poll campaigning often refers to his humble background. When asked if Channi will connect with the poor more than Sidhu because of his humble background, Navjot Kaur quipped, “He (Channi) is richer than us, he is a very very rich man, his (IT) returns also show that. So, it is not good to label him as poor.”

“He has a huge bank balance, which is more than us, and so he is not a poor person,” Navjot Kaur said.

At the same time, Navjot Kaur said money is no criteria “for putting a person at such high position”. “I think only your particulars, your merit, your education, your work, your honesty, all these things should be counted. Merit has to be counted, otherwise, the state will never prosper,” she said.

Punjab will go to the polls on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

(With inputs from Agencies)