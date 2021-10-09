New Delhi: A purported video of the Congress leader Navjot Singh in which he is seen attacking Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi is going viral on social media. “This man (Channi) will sink the Congress in 2022 (assembly election). They should have made me CM”, the former Punjab Congress chief can be heard saying in the video.Also Read - Lakhimpur Violence: Navjot Singh Sidhu Begins Hunger Strike, Demands Arrest of Union Minister’s Son

As per the reports, the cricketer-turned-politician made the remarks when he was about to start his journey from Mohali for Lakhimpur Kheri, where violence had erupted after four farmers were allegedly run over by a car belonging to Union Minister Ajay Mishra’s son. Sidhu, who was accompanied by Punjab Ministers Vijay Inder Singla, Pargat Singh and other leaders, were waiting for Channi to arrive. Also Read - On Way To Lakhimpur Kheri, Navjot Singh Sidhu Along With Congress Workers Detained At Yamuna Nagar

While the authenticity of the video could not be verified as there was no comment from Sidhu on it so far, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) alleged that the Congress leader harboured the ambition of becoming a CM and was jealous that a member of the Scheduled Caste community had become the chief minister of Punjab. Also Read - Lakhimpur Violence: Punjab CM Channi Discusses Matter With Amit Shah, TMC Leaders Meet Families of Victims | Key Points

SAD vice president Daljit Singh Cheema alleged that the Scheduled Caste card played by the Congress to divert attention from its failures in Punjab had boomeranged on the party “with Navjot Sidhu asserting that the chief minister could not deliver the goods for the party”.

“Sidhu had also shown how much respect he has for the SC community and CM Charanjit Singh Channi by refusing to wait for even two minutes for the latter to arrive on the occasion of start of the party’s protest on the Lakhimpur Kheri incident issue”, Cheema said in a statement.

Upping the ante against Sidhu, the SAD leader said,” It is clear from Sidhu’s utterances that he has no love lost for farmers and their cause and that he was only indulging in a game of one-upmanship to secure the top post in the state”.

“Such persons who keep their own ambition above the welfare of the people cannot give any direction to the state. They stand thoroughly exposed,” Cheema added.

(With agency inputs)