New Delhi: Over 20 passengers heading to Guwahati from Delhi in an Air India flight were denied boarding passes as the flight allegedly overbooked passengers on Wednesday.

The chaos was witnessed at Delhi’s IGI Terminal-3 where more than 20 passengers who had confirmed tickets were denied a boarding pass. As a result, passengers started shouting at the national carrier.

#Delhi: Over 20 passengers travelling on Air India Delhi-Guwahati flight today were denied boarding passes as the flight was overbooked, claims passengers. pic.twitter.com/dAvlZMZ2B7 — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2019

As per reports from news agency ANI, nearly 13 passengers were off-loaded from the flight. The passengers claimed that they were forced to cancel their tickets as the airlines had reserved passengers beyond their capacity.

Last week, more than 329 London-Mumbai passengers of Air India were stranded at Heathrow in London after the carrier sent back the damaged Boeing 777 which was scheduled for Mumbai.