New Delhi: The Supreme Court has reserved its decision on widening of roads that are part of Char Dham project in Uttarakhand. The Centre, citing the Chinese build-up on the other side, has appealed for widening the road, which, it said, are feeder roads for the border areas and are of great strategic importance. It has also sought amendment to the top court’s order of September 2020, in which the judges kept the Char Dham roads limited to 5.5 meters. The Centre has argued that the roads should be widened up to 7 meters.

However, the petitioner-NGO had opposed the road-widening, citing the felling of trees in the wildlife-rich area that’s leading to increasing instances of landslides.

The Char Dham highway project which connects the four shrines of Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath in upper Himalayas, has a 899-km road. The Rs 12,000-crore highway expansion project was envisaged in 2016. Laying the foundation stone in December 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the project as a tribute to those who lost their lives during flash floods in the state.

Char Dham Road Expansion: The Controversy

The road expansion project was challenged by an NGO in 2018 for its potential impact on Himalayan ecology due to felling trees, cutting hills and dumping muck (excavated material) after which the supreme court formed a high-powered committee (HP) under environmentalist Ravi Chopra to examine the issue, The Indian Express reported.

By July 2020, the committee had submitted two reports after members disagreed on the ideal width for hill roads. The majority report by 21 HPC members, 14 of them government officials, favoured a width of 12m as envisaged in the project following national highway double-lane with paved shoulder standards: 7 m carriageway, 1.5 m paved shoulders on both sides, and 1 m earthen shoulders on either side for drains and utilities (hillside) and crash barrier (valley side).

In September, the Supreme Court upheld the recommendation of four HPC members, including Chopra, to limit the carriageway width to 5.5 m (along with 1.5 m raised footpath), based on a March 2018 guideline issued by MoRTH for mountain highways.

HPC chairman Chopra then wrote to the Environment Ministry underlining that the project was being in brazen violation of statutory norms “as if the Rule of Law does not exist” which included, work without valid permission, misusing old clearances, violation of SC directive among others.

Char Dham Road Expansion: The Explanation

The project however, garnered support from the MoD that moved an appeal before the Supreme Court in November, seeking “a double-lane road having a carriageway width of 7 m (or 7.5 m in case there is a raised kerb)” with 8-10 m formation width to “meet the requirement of the Army”.

Though the project conceived primarily to facilitate the Char Dham yatras (pilgrimage) and to boost tourism, it always had a strategic angle as the highways would facilitate troop movement to areas closer to the China border, the report by The Indian Express stated.

The MoD also said “the wider the road, the quicker the defence deployment and supplies.” To which the HPC argued that “a disaster-resilient road is much more critical” than a wider road “prone to frequent blockages, landslides and recurring slope failures”, concluding that an intermediate width for Himalayan highways was more judicious even for the country’s defence needs.

During the hearing on Wednesday, the counsel for the NGO pointed out how three valleys in Pithoragarh situated close to the China border were cut off due to landslides for two months, pleading that the Army, as well as civilians, required a safe, reliable road and not one that remained blocked or got washed away periodically.

Reportedly, the application before the top court last year by the defence ministry, presented by solicitor general Tushar Mehta, said, “The roads should have capacity to facilitate movement of heavy vehicles carrying troops, self propelled artillery and various machinery required by the army. For this purpose a double lane road having a carriageway width of 7m (or 7.5m where there is a raised kerb) is necessary to meet requirements of the army.

The very security of the nation is involved and it has become necessary to seek modification of the September 8 order.”

The road ministry had claimed that a substantial reduction in the width of the road to 5.5m in terms of the 2018 circular at this stage will result in non-uniform carriageway width varying from 10m to 5.5m in short stretches.

“This sudden change in road width in a short road length is not desirable from road users’ safety perspectives and may lead to the formation of black spots and spurt in road accidents,” said the ministry.