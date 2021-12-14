New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the way for double lane widening of roads for the Chardham project in view of security concerns. A bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud also set up an oversight committee headed by former Justice A K Sikri to report to it directly on the project.Also Read - Air Pollution: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai to Hold Meet With Officials on Monday

The oversight committee shall receive all support from the Defence Ministry, Ministry of Road Transport, Uttarakhand Government and all district magistrates. The strategic 900-km-long Chardham project worth Rs 12,000 crore aims to provide all-weather connectivity to four holy towns — Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath — in Uttarakhand.

The court was hearing the Centre's plea seeking modification of the September 8, 2020 order, which had asked the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) to follow the 2018 circular stipulating carriageway width of 5.5 metre on the ambitious Chardham highway project, which goes up to the border with China.

In its application, the MoD had said it seeks modification of the order and directions that the national highways from Rishikesh to Mana, from Rishikesh to Gangotri, and from Tanakpur to Pithoragarh may be developed to two-lane configuration.

All you need to know about Rs 12,000 crore Char Dham highway project

The Char Dham highway project which connects the four shrines of Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath in upper Himalayas, has a 899-km road.

The Rs 12,000-crore highway expansion project was envisaged in 2016. Laying the foundation stone in December 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the project as a tribute to those who lost their lives during flash floods in the state.

Though the project conceived primarily to facilitate the Char Dham yatras (pilgrimage) and to boost tourism, it always had a strategic angle as the highways would facilitate troop movement to areas closer to the China border, a report by The Indian Express stated.

The road ministry had earlier claimed that a substantial reduction in the width of the road to 5.5m in terms of the 2018 circular at this stage will result in non-uniform carriageway width varying from 10m to 5.5m in short stretches.

