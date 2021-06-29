New Delhi: Despite the High Court’s order against holding Char Dham Yatra this year, the Uttarakhand government has made a fresh announcement stating that the pilgrimage will begin from July 1. The government has also issued a fresh set of COVID guidelines making COVID negative reports mandatory for pilgrims. Also Read - Uttarakhand To Issue Guidelines For Chardham Yatra For Pilgrims from These Districts | Details Here

“The first phase of the yatra will begin from July 1, while the second phase will commence from July 11; COVID negative report to be mandatory”, the govt said in an order issued hours after Uttarakhand High Court stayed state Cabinet’s decision permitting Char Dham Yatra with a limited number of pilgrims. Also Read - Uttarakhand: Ganga Snan on June 20, 21 in Haridwar Cancelled Due to Covid-19 Situation

Earlier on June 25, the State Cabinet had decided to partially open the Char Dham yatra for locals in limited numbers from July 1. Initially, it was decided, the yatra would be opened for residents of Chamoli, Uttarkashi, and Rudraprayag districts with a cap on the number of pilgrims to visit the temples daily.

The state government had said that it would be issuing guidelines for the pilgrimage for people from three districts. Government spokesperson Subodh Uniyal informed the three districts from where pilgrims were allowed were Chamoli, Uttarkashi, and Rudraprayag.

The four pilgrimage sites in Uttarakhand are Badrinath, Kedarnath, Yamunotri, and Gangotri.