Dehradun: The annual Chardham Yatra is all set to begin today (May 3) on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. The annual pilgrimage is being held after a gap of two years owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The yatra will begin on May 3 with the opening of the portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri temples in the Uttarkashi district. Kedarnath will open on May 6 and Badrinath on May 8.

Wishing all devotees a pleasant pilgrimage, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday said that the portals of 'Yamunotri Dham', dedicated to Goddess Yamuna, will open on May 3. He tweeted, "May 03, the doors of "Yamunotri Dham" dedicated to Goddess Yamuna will open on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. I wish all of you devotees a devotional, smooth and pleasant Chardham Yatra. #ChardhamYatra2022″.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday flagged off free health services provided by a private health organization for devotees on the Char Dham Yatra route. The chief minister said that continuous efforts are being made for the safety of the devotees during the Char Dham yatra. Many social organizations are also coming forward and providing health services. "We are ensuring that Char Dham Yatra will be safe and comfortable for people. They should remain healthy throughout the yatra. Teams of doctors and nurses from social organisations will be providing health services to devotees during the yatra across the state," Dhami said.

Earlier this week, the Uttarakhand government has fixed the daily limit on the number of pilgrims. As many as 15,000 pilgrims will be allowed daily at Badrinath, 12,000 at Kedarnath, 7,000 at Gangotri and 4,000 at Yamunotri. This arrangement has been made for 45 days.

It is not mandatory for the pilgrims to carry a negative test report or COVID-19 vaccination certificate this year.

Yamunotri is a part of Char Dham (along with Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath), the four most revered Hindu pilgrimages in the Himalayas. Yamunotri Dham attracts thousands of devotees every year and is the commencing point of the Char Dham Yatra pilgrimage, which proceeds from Yamunotri to Gangotri and finally to Kedarnath and Badrinath. This temple is dedicated to Yamuna, the second-most sacred river after the Ganga, as per Hindu beliefs.