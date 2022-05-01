Char Dham Yatra 2022: With just two days remaining for the annual Char Dham Yatra to begin, the Uttarakhand government has announced the daily limit on the number of pilgrims. Fixing the daily number of pilgrims, the government said that as many as 15,000 pilgrims will be allowed daily at Badrinath, 12,000 at Kedarnath, 7,000 at Gangotri and 4,000 at Yamunotri. The Char Dham Yatra begins on May 3 with the opening of the Gangotri and Yamunotri temples. Kedarnath will open on May 6 and Badrinath on May 8. And, this arrangement has been made for 45 days.Also Read - Uttarakhand Tourism: Butterfly Fest is All Set to Take Place in Devalsari From June 4

The Uttarakhand government has also instructed all the devotees to register on the state's portal by the Tourism Department for Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand before their arrival. However, this year COVID-19 testing and checking of vaccination certificates have not been made mandatory for the devotees.

Earlier on Saturday, Chief Secretary SS Sandhu took a meeting of the concerned officers on the instructions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to clear the confusion regarding carrying out COVID-19 tests of the travellers and pilgrims coming from outside Uttarakhand. To date, it is not mandatory for passengers and devotees arriving from the state borders to undergo COVID-19 testing, and present a COVID-19 vaccination certificate, the official said.

With Covid-related restrictions lifted, a record number of pilgrims is likely to visit the Himalayan temples this year. Hotels and Dharamshalas located along the yatra route are reporting they are fully booked in advance.