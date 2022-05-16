Char Dham Yatra 2022: At least 39 pilgrims have died on their way to the Himalayan temples since the start of the Char Dham Yatra on May 3. The cause of death has been due to “mountain sickness, high blood pressure, cardiac and other related health issues”, officials said on Monday.Also Read - Char Dham Yatra: Uttarakhand Bans VIP Darshan At Kedarnath Temple. Check Details HERE

“39 pilgrims have died on the Char Dham Yatra route so far. The cause of death has been high blood pressure, cardiac-related issues and mountain sickness. Pilgrims who are medically unfit are being advised not to travel,” DG Health Dr Shailja Bhatt was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Asked why so many deaths are occurring on way to the Himalayan shrines this time, Dr Pradeep Bhardwaj of Six Sigma Healthcare which is providing free medical facilities on the Char Dham Yatra route said pilgrims are coming in large numbers to such high altitudes without undergoing acclimatisation before undertaking the journey.

“They are coming directly from low altitudes to places situated at 10,000-12,000 ft. How can they cope with such an abrupt climatic change? No medical check-up of pilgrims is being done this time before the start of the journey,” Bhardwaj was quoted as saying by PTI.

“Compulsory health check of pilgrims is a must. Only those who are medically fit to undertake the high-altitude journey should be allowed to go ahead. We are ready to provide a health check facility for pilgrims. We have specialist doctors with us who can do it, he said.

An official in Uttarkashi said the number of deaths is higher this time also because a larger number of pilgrims is coming for the Char Dham Yatra this time with no COVID-induced restrictions in place.

Though the state government had put a daily limit on the number of pilgrims visiting the four Himalayan temples also known as Char Dham, it was opposed by priests prompting Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to say there was no daily cap on the number of pilgrims. This has led to an unusual rush of pilgrims with hotels and dharamshalas on the route full to capacity.