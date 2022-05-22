New Delhi: Around 57 pilgrims on their way to the Himalayan temples since the start of the Char Dham Yatra on May 3 have died due to several health-related issues, officials said on Sunday. Doctors said the deaths were also related to “mountain sickness, high blood pressure, cardiac and other related health issues”. Following this, health screening of pilgrims are being done on the travel routes.Also Read - Char Dham Yatra: Uttarakhand Bans VIP Darshan At Kedarnath Temple. Check Details HERE

“57 pilgrims have died since the Char Dham Yatra 2022 started on May 3. Health screening of pilgrims is being done on Yatra travel routes,” DG Health Dr Shailja Bhatt was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Speaking about several death cases of the pilgrims on way to the Himalayan shrines this time, Dr Pradeep Bhardwaj of Six Sigma Healthcare which is providing free medical facilities on the Char Dham Yatra route said pilgrims are coming in large numbers to such high altitudes without undergoing acclimatisation before undertaking the journey.

“They are coming directly from low altitudes to places situated at 10,000-12,000 ft. How can they cope with such an abrupt climatic change? No medical check-up of pilgrims is being done this time before the start of the journey,” Bhardwaj was quoted as saying by PTI.

“Compulsory health check of pilgrims is a must. Only those who are medically fit to undertake the high-altitude journey should be allowed to go ahead. We are ready to provide a health check facility for pilgrims. We have specialist doctors with us who can do it,” he said.

An official in Uttarkashi said the number of deaths is higher this time also because a larger number of pilgrims is coming for the Char Dham Yatra this time with no COVID-induced restrictions in place.