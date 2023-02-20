Home

Fresh Cracks Develop On Badrinath Highway Near Joshimath Ahead Of Char Dham Yatra

Fresh cracks were reportedly spotted on the Badrinath highway near Joshimath ahead of Char Dham Yatra.

Char Dham Yatra: The cracks have developed in the 10 km stretch between Joshimath and Marwari.(Representational Image)

Char Dham Yatra 2023: As Char Dham Yatra registration is set to begin, fresh cracks were reportedly spotted on the Badrinath highway near Joshimath. The cracks have developed in a 10 km stretch between Joshimath and Marwari, according to a report by Times of India.

Meanwhile, District Magistrate of Chamoli district Himanshu Khurana on Sunday carried out an inspection of the landslide-affected areas in Bahuguna Nagar, Subhash Nagar and Upper Bazar of Karnprayag and spoke to the affected people.

Khurana said that all possible help would be provided to the affected families. The District Magistrate said that the buildings which have developed excessive cracks due to landslides should be evacuated and shifted to safer places. Those who want to go on rent, those people will also be given rent for six months. The District Magistrate directed the SDM to shift the affected families to safer places. Crackometers should be installed for monitoring cracks in buildings.

Earlier, on February 2, Khurana conducted an on-site inspection of the prefabricated shelters being constructed to rehabilitate the affected families migrating due to land subsidence. The DM also directed the executive body to fast-track and complete the construction work as soon as possible.

On January 28, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) informed that the number of buildings with cracks has not increased and till now 863 buildings with cracks have been detected.

