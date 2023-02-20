Home

Char Dham Yatra 2023: You Will Soon Be Able To Book Heliservices Via IRCTC | Details Here

Char Dham Yatra 2023: Pilgrims will soon be able to book heliservices via the IRCTC website, the Uttarakhand government said.

Char Dham Yatra 2023: The portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri will open on April 22 while Kedarnath and Badrinath Dham will open on April 25. (File Photo)

Char Dham Yatra 2023: Devotees will soon be register for the holy Char Dham Yatra – Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath – from February 21. The yatra will commence from April 22 for which bookings and registrations are being carried out by the Uttarakhand government. In a latest update, the Uttarakhand government said pilgrims will soon be able to book heliservices via the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website.

“IRCTC has a robust system of booking railway tickets. The tender process for Kedarnath heliservice is going on. IRCTC is being considered for online ticket booking,” Uttrakahand Civil Aviation Department Authority (UCADA) additional executive officer Anil Singh was quoted as saying in a report by New Indian Express.

Char Dham Yatra 2023: How To Register

The portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri will open on April 22 while Kedarnath and Badrinath Dham will open on April 25.You can register for Chardham Yatra through online and offline mode.

In case of online mode, registration cam be done at the official website at www.registrationandtouristcare.uk.gov.in. For offline registration, there are several registrations counters located in Chardham Yatra route itself.

The pilgrims can register online through WhatsApp, the website of the tourism department, and a special mobile app which will be ready for trial within a week or so and ready for download by April, SS Samant, senior research officer tourism department said.

Photometric/Biometric registration of devotees is mandatory for embarking on Char Dham Yatra. The devotees will be given a Yatra registration letter after the completion of registration process online/ offline.

Pilgrims can book your tickets to reach Kedarnath via helicopter on the official website – heliservices.uk.gov.in. The ID proofs of passengers are required to be submitted at the time of online booking.

