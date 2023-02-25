Home

Char Dham Yatra 2023: No Entry Without QR Codes | How To Register For The Pilgrimage

Char Dham Yatra 2023: So far over 81,000 devotees have already registered for Kedarnath and Badrinath.

Char Dham Yatra 2023: The portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri will open on April 22 while Kedarnath and Badrinath Dham will open on April 25. (File Photo)

Char Dham Yatra 2023: The holy Char Dham Yatra is one of the major Hindu pilgrimage that takes place every year. This year, a huge footfall of devotees is expected also keeping in mind that it will be first Yatra after the many restrictions of the COVID -19 pandemic. For the first time, online registration have been proposed for the journey and since the portal opened earlier this week, there have been already over 81,000 registrations for Kedarnath and Badrinath alone as of February 24, reported TOI.

Char Dham Yatra 2023 New Rules

This year, online registrations has taken precedence in order to smoothen the process for entry for pilgrims unlike last year when several had to stand for hours in the freezing cold weather.

Post registration, a QR code will be sent on the registered mobile number of the devotee. Everyone will then have to show it at the entry at the time of darshan and a token would be provided with a fixed time slot as well.

According to authorities online registration will help them get an idea of the number of pilgrims expected and better arrange facilities for the same.

So far the registration is available for Kedarnath and Badrinath that will open on April 25 and April 27 respectively. Once the temple opening for Yamunotri and Gangotri is announced, the registration will bein eventually.

Char Dham Yatra 2023: How To Register Online?

Visit the official website registrationandtouristcare.uk.gov.in. Click on register button and access the login form for the Yatra. Complete the form by filling all personal details required. It will be verified via OTP Once registration is complete, login in again with mobile number and password. Now, inside the dashboard click on Add or Manage Pilgrims or Tourists to enter plan detail; like dates, number of tourists etc. Once registration process is complete, pilgrim will receive an SMS with unique registration number and then download the letter for travel. The pilgrims can register online through WhatsApp, the website of the tourism department, and a special mobile app which will be ready for trial within a week or so and ready for download by April, SS Samant, senior research officer tourism department said.

Photometric/Biometric registration of devotees is mandatory for embarking on Char Dham Yatra. The devotees will be given a Yatra registration letter after the completion of registration process online/ offline. Pilgrims can book your tickets to reach Kedarnath via helicopter on the official website – uk.gov.in. The ID proofs of passengers are required to be submitted at the time of online booking.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.