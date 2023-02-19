Home

News

India

Planning To Embark On Char Dham Yatra 2023? This Year Registrations To Go Online | Details Here

Planning To Embark On Char Dham Yatra 2023? This Year Registrations To Go Online | Details Here

Char Dham Yatra 2023: After the Kedarnath flood in 2014, Uttarakhand government had made Photometric/ Biometric Registration of devotees mandatory for visiting the Uttarakhand State for the Char Dh

The priests are divided on the issue with some senior priests favouring the renovation work currently underway inside the temple's sanctum sanctorum.

Char Dham Yatra 2023: After the Kedarnath flood in 2014, Uttarakhand government had made Photometric/ Biometric Registration of devotees mandatory for visiting the Uttarakhand State for the Char Dham Yatra . It is done by issuing Photometric/ Biometric cards after the registration process is over. In 2023, the government made registration compulsory for Chardham Yatra for every tourist. The tourists are also given a Yatra registration letter the completion of registration process online/ offline.

You can register for Chardham Yatra through online and offline mode. In case of online mode, registration cam be done at the official website at www.registrationandtouristcare.uk.gov.in. For offline registration, there are several registrations counters located in Chardham Yatra route itself.

You may like to read

The devotees have to pay no fees for Chardham registration, you can register for free on the official website or registration counters. The Chardham Yatra will start from April-May and continue till Oct-Nov every year. “The pilgrims can register online through WhatsApp, the website of the tourism department, and a special mobile app which will be ready for trial within a week or so and ready for download by April,” said SS Samant, senior research officer tourism department He added that online registration would also encourage pilgrims to plan their trip well in advance. The mobile application for Char Dham yatra will be available for download in the Google play store and Apple store by the first week of April, said Samant. According to the officials privy to the developments, a meeting on Char Dham yatra preparations was held on Thursday and chaired by transport secretary Arvind Singh Hayanki. Officials from the Tourism Department also attended the meeting where it was decided that this yatra season, the tourism department will only register pilgrims online through its website instead of offline mode so that the advance registrations can be done according to the carrying capacity of the pilgrims in the four shrines of Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.