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Char Dham Yatra 2026: When will Kedarnath and Badrinath open for public?

Char Dham Yatra 2026: When will Kedarnath and Badrinath open for public?

The Char Dham Yatra is set to begin in India in April this year. It is believed that visiting all four Dhams absolves a person of all sins and leads to salvation. Here's when the Char Dham Yatra will begin

Char Dham includes visiting four major pilgrimage sites

The Char Dham Yatra is set to begin on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya i.e., April 19. Amid the buzz for Char Dham Yatra, the shrines of Badrinath, Kedarnath, and Yamunotri will also open their doors for devotees.

The Char Dham Yatra is a major centre of faith and devotion for millions of devotees every year. According to the Hindu calendar, the doors of Gangotri Dham and Yamunotri Dham will open for devotees on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.

When will Badrinath, Kedarnath doors open?

Char Dham includes visiting four major pilgrimage sites, namely Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath. The doors of Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham will be opened for devotees on April 19. Following this, the doors of Kedarnath Dham will open on April 22, and the Badrinath Dham will open on April 23.

While Gangroti Dham will open for devotees on April 19 at 12:15 pm, accompanied by Vedic chanting. Meanwhile, the Yamunotri Dham will open to devotees at 12:35 pm. Badrinath Dham will open its doors to devotees on April 23 at 6:15 am during the Brahma Muhurta. Kedarnath Dham will open its doors on April 22 at 8 am.

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What is the significance of Char Dham?

The four dhams hold great significance in Indian culture. It is believed that visiting all four Dhams absolves a person of all sins and leads to salvation. According to mythology, pleased with the penance of King Bhagiratha, Ganga descended to Earth. Meanwhile, bathing in the Yamuna eliminates the fear of death and brings happiness and prosperity to life, according to religious beliefs.

Badrinath Dham is considered to be the most prominent of the Char Dhams and many believe that visiting this place leads to salvation. Situated among the lofty Himalayan hills, Kedarnath Dham is believed to bestow special blessings upon devotees.

Following the announcement of the opening date of the doors, devotees are enthusiastic. Millions of people from not just India but around the world visit the Char Dham Yatra every year. Special arrangements have been made for registration, health services, transportation, and security for the pilgrims.

What devotees should know?

With the Kedarnath Yatra 2026 set to begin from April 22, pilgrims are advised to complete registration for the Char Dham Yatra in advance, check weather updates and travel advisories, arrange accommodation early due to high demand and follow government and temple guidelines for a smooth pilgrimage.

How many people visited Char Dham Yatra in 2025?

According to official records, more than 5.1 million pilgrims visited the Char Dham Yatra in 2025. Over 1.65 million visited Kedarnath alone, setting a new record for that shrine.

Even after extreme weather, which caused 55 ‘zero pilgrim days’, the pilgrimage saw high demand, with over 1.77 million registering early in the season. In 2025, the highest single-day footfall was seen on May 2 with 30,154 pilgrims visiting Kedarnath.

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