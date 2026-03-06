Home

News

Char Dham Yatra 2026 Registration starts today: Check temple opening dates, online registration process and important travel details

Char Dham Yatra 2026 Registration starts today: Check temple opening dates, online registration process and important travel details

Registration for Char Dham Yatra 2026 has officially started as Uttarakhand prepares for the annual pilgrimage. Yamunotri and Gangotri temples will open on April 19, marking the beginning of the sacred journey.

Char Dham Yatra 2026

Millions of devotees eager to begin planning their spiritual journey can now rejoice as registration for Char Dham Yatra 2026 has opened. People from across India will be able to register online for the pilgrimage to Uttarakhand’s Himalayan abodes soon.

Annual yatra to the Chardham attracts lakhs of devotees every year. Next month, gates of the temples located in Uttarakhand will open for darshan and the state government is asking people to register well in advance for hassle-free travel.

Know About Registration Process

As per the official notification, the Uttarakhand government is making it mandatory for every pilgrim visiting the Char Dham to register themselves online before embarking on the journey.

Registration begins at 7 am on March 6, 2026; To register you can visit the official website or download the mobile app provided by the government.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The state government introduced an online registration system to better manage crowds, improve security and keep a check on the pilgrims visiting Uttarakhand every year. They will also open offline counters for registration a few weeks before the Yatra begins.

Char Dham Yatra witnesses millions of pilgrims visiting Uttarakhand every year. In fact, the number exceeds 50 lakh annually, making it one of the biggest pilgrimages in India.

Also read: Will non-Hindus be banned at Badrinath and Kedarnath? Plan underway; Who will be exempted? Congress, BJP lock horns

Char Dham Temple Dates: Know When Will The Doors Open?

The pilgrimage will commence in the month of April with the opening of temples in Uttarakhand. The doors open after remaining shut during the winter months in the Himalayas.

Here are the dates announced by the Uttarakhand government for each temple’s reopening this year:

Yamunotri Temple : April 19th, 2026

Gangotri Temple : April 19th, 2026

Kedarnath Temple : April 22nd, 2026

Badrinath Temple : April 23rd, 2026

Opening of both Yamunotri and Gangotri Temple falls on Akshaya Tritiya festival this year. The festival is regarded as one of the holiest dates to begin the Char Dham Yatra.

Exploring the Char Dham

Popularly known as Chota Char Dham, the Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand is a pilgrimage circuit that includes four temples. These temples dedicated to Almighty Shiva, Vishnu, Sun and goddess Yamuna are situated in the Garhwal Himalayas.

People across India visit the Char Dham during yatra season to cleanse their souls and gain moksha or salvation. The temples are open for visitors for only six months in a year.

Higher pilgrimage is expected this year as the state government has made several arrangements for travellers, including seamless road connectivity via helicopters and an online registration system.

The state government, travel operators and tour agencies in Uttarakhand are all preparing for the influx of pilgrims during the Yatra season this year. People have been requested to plan their trips in advance and take all the necessary measures to ensure a smooth trip.

Make sure to dress according to weather updates and abide by all the rules and regulations set by the Uttarakhand government while visiting the Char Dham.

The Char Dham Yatra is a special religious journey. it is a perfect mix of prayer, holy feelings and exciting adventure.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.