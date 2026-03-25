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Char Dham Yatra 2026 to Begin April 19: Yamunotri and Gangotri gates opening first, full schedule inside

Char Dham Yatra 2026 to Begin April 19: Yamunotri and Gangotri gates opening first, full schedule inside

Pilgrimage season begins as Yamunotri and Gangotri temples open on April 19. Kedarnath and Badrinath to follow, with authorities preparing for a massive influx of devotees this year.

Char Dham Yatra 2026

Shrines of Yamunotri and Gangotri temples in Uttarakhand will open on April 19, 2026, on Akshaya Tritiya. Here’s everything you need to know about the opening ceremony of Char Dham Yatra 2026. Char Dham Temples Opening Dates 2026: Uttarakhand’s Shrine Doors to Open on Akshaya Tritiya.

Opening Ceremony of Char Dham Yatra 2026 Begins

Devotees will once again be able to pay homage to Lord Shiv and witness the blessings of Goddess Yamuna and Goddess Ganga at the holy shrines of Gangotri and Yamunotri as both the temples are scheduled to open their doors on April 19, 2026.

Also read: Char Dham Yatra 2026 Registration starts today: Check temple opening dates, online registration process and important travel details

Temples In Uttarakhand To Open On Akshaya Tritiya

Join us as we take a look at all the important updates regarding this auspicious occasion.

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Char Dham Temples Opening Dates and Time Table 2026

Temple Opening Date

Yamunotri Dham Temple – April 19, 2026

Gangotri Dham Temple – April 19, 2026

Kedarnath Temple – April 22, 2026

Badrinath Temple – April 23, 2026

Check out more details below.

Exact Dates When Char Dham Temples Will Open In 2026

Just like every year, Yamunotri Temple and Gangotri Temple will be opened first on April 19 followed by Kedarnath Temple and Badrinath Temple.

Why Are Temples Closing During Winter In Uttarakhand?

Lord Shiv temples at Gangotri and Kedarnath close during winter every year as extreme climatic conditions along with snowfall shuts all routes in Uttarakhand’s Himalayan regions. Due to which yatris cannot reach these places easily.

According to Hindu rituals and traditions, Char Dham temples open on the festival of Akshaya Tritiya.

Char Dham Shrine Doors Will Open Ceremony 2026

Extraordinary poojas and rituals are performed before the opening ceremony of temples. The idols of Goddess Yamuna and Goddess Ganga are brought back from their winter retreats and placed at the sanctum sanctorum in a grand procession.

Priests at Gangotri shrine begin carrying the holy ‘doli’ (palanquin) of Goddess Ganga the day before the temple is scheduled to open with special prayers.

In preparation for Char Dham Yatra 2026 opening, the Uttarakhand government has increased its efforts towards healthcare facilities, registrations, checking crowd-flow, and taking other preventive measures.

Pilgrim Rush Likely As Thousands To Take Yatra Uttarakhand 2026

Officials expect thousands of pilgrims to visit Uttarakhand this year as registrations are already underway for Char Dham Yatra 2026. Register yourself in advance and avoid waiting in long queues!

Closing Thoughts

Char Dham Yatra is said to wash away one’s sins and lead you on the path of righteousness, towards Moksha. Stay Tuned To Celebrate Akshaya Tritiya & Other Important Festivals With Families.

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