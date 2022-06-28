Dehradun: In order to reduce the number of road accidents on the Char Dham Yatra route, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday ordered to install crash barriers at 77 vulnerable places that are prone to road accidents. In a letter to the Public Works Department Minister Satpal Maharaj and Transport Minister Chandan Ram Das, CM Dhami called for installing the barriers in Chamoli, Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Tehri and Pauri districts.Also Read - Auli-The Skiing Paradise To Be Developed Into A Winter Sports Destination. Deets Inside

Dhami underlined the urgent need to install such barriers on travel routes to prevent vehicles from falling into deep gorges as well as minimise the instances of other road accidents. “There are still many sensitive places on the Char Dham Yatra route where the huge gap between two crash barriers makes them insufficient to prevent accidents,” he said in the letter. Also Read - Kanwar Yatra 2022: Uttarakhand Braces for Over 30 Million Kanwariyas This Monsoon Fair

The chief minister directed the ministers to install 10 crash barriers in the first phase at 10 of the highly sensitive places on top priority and then install the same at the remaining 67 places as well. Also Read - Woman, 6-Year-Old Daughter Gangraped In Moving Car In Uttarakhand's Roorkee

Earlier this month, a bus traveling to Yamunotri carrying 28 pilgrims from Madhya Pradesh fell into a gorge in the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand. As per media reports, 25 people had lost their lives in the accident. The Chief Minister had announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 5 lakhs each to the kin of the deceased and 50,000 each to the seriously injured. The central government had also announced Rs 2 Lakhs each for the kin of the deceased.

As per the official website of the Uttarakhand State Transport Department, more than 4 lakh accidents have occurred every year in the state from 2005 to 2019 with a fatality rate of around 25%. This is owing to the great commotion caused on the serpentine mountain roads as many pilgrims follow the Char Dham Yatra route. This is a difficult geographical terrain and since the Char Dham season coincides with the monsoon season, passage of heavy traffic is not easy, causing accidents to take place.