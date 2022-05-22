New Delhi: As thousands of pilgrims took part in the ongoing Char Dham Yatra, the routes connecting the Himalayan temples were littered with waste. Pictures from the sacred sites’ routes showed heaps of plastic waste and garbage piled up on the stretch leading to Kedarnath in Uttarakhand, a prominent place of worship in the yatra. With an increase in tourism activities in the state, Kedarnath became a dumping ground for waste materials and garbage.Also Read - Char Dham Yatra 2022: 57 Pilgrims Die Due To Health-Related Issues

Photos shared by news agency ANI showed several tents were spread across the land with the snow-clad mountains in the background while the place was massacred with waste. Scientists have expressed concerns over the accumulation of plastic and other waste. The head of the Department of Geography of Garhwal Central University, MS Negi, who does research in the Himalayan regions, told ANI that the garbage in Kedarnath is a big threat.

The director of the Higher Plant Himalayan Research Institute (HAPREC), Professor MC Nautiyal, who has researched the climate change and herbs of the high Himalayan regions, said, "Over the past several days, Kedarnath is witnessing an increasing human activity. At the same time, the garbage heap in the Kedarnath area is destroying the valuable herbs here. Among the prominent herbs, several of them have gone extinct here, including Jatamasi, Atish, Barmala, Kakoli and other herbs. All this is because of severe climate change coupled up with increasing human activities in the region."

“The tourist inflow has risen manifold due to which plastic garbage has increased as we don’t have proper sanitation facilities. This has affected the natural vegetation. Medicinal plants are getting extinct as well,” he said.

Another expert, Professor MS Negi, Head of the Department of Geography, Garhwal Central University, said, “We are witnessing record-breaking devotees in the state these days due to Uttarakhand Char Dham Yatra. Most of the devotees are reaching Kedarnath. Businessmen and the government are getting good income due to a large number of pilgrims reaching Kedarnath Dham. But at the same time, the ever-increasing human activity in Kedarnath has become a major threat to the environment.”

“The way plastic garbage has piled up in a sensitive place like Kedarnath is hazardous for our ecology. It will lead to erosion which can cause landslides. We must keep in mind the tragedy of 2013 and remain careful,” Negi said.