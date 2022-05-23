Kedarnath Yatra: The Char Dham Yatra to Kedarnath was halted on Monday due to heavy rain, gusty winds and snowfall in Uttarakhand even as the pilgrimage to Gangotri, Yamunotri, Hemkund Sahib, and Badrinath continued as usual. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also issued an orange alert for Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir for today and tomorrow.Also Read - Hemkund Sahib Yatra 2022: Only 5000 Devotees Per Day to be Allowed This Year. Latest Guidelines Here

The northern hills have been put on alert for heavy rainfall on May 23 and May 24, and tourists have been advised to exercise caution while planning any outdoor activities.

The Hemkund Sahib Yatra began on Sunday with 5,000 pilgrims allowed to visit the shrine daily. "Hemkund Sahib experienced light snow on the day the portals of the shrine were opened but it has not affected the yatra," said Hemkund Sahib Management Trust vice president NS Bindra to Hindustan Times.

The district administration cited the pilgrims’ safety and stopped the yatra for the Kedarnath shrine at Rudraprayag.

Over 10,000 pilgrims were waiting for the yatra to resume.