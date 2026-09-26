Char Dham Yatra suspended for two days as IMD issues red, orange rain alerts for Uttarakhand

Red, orange and yellow rain alerts have been issued by the IMD for Uttarakhand covering September 26-27, with five districts falling under the red alert on September 26.

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Red and orange alerts have been issued for several districts of Uttarakhand. Representational Image/PTI

Authorities have suspended the Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand for two days, citing ‘red’ and ‘orange’ rain alerts issued by the meteorological department for multiple districts. The pilgrimage is on hold from Saturday, September 27, to Sunday, September 28.

Garhwal Commissioner Anand Swaroop issued a letter to all district magistrates, directing them to take necessary action in their respective districts, news agency PTI reported.

According to the letter, the decision was made based on the weather forecast, keeping the safety of pilgrims arriving from across the country and abroad in mind. The Yatra will stay suspended from Saturday afternoon until Sunday, owing to the ‘red’ alert for rain.

The letter said the pilgrimage will resume once weather conditions normalise.

Weather alerts

The meteorological department has issued ‘red’ and ‘orange’ rain alerts across several districts of Uttarakhand for September 26 and 27. On Saturday, a ‘red’ alert for heavy rain is in effect for Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, Champawat, Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar, while Dehradun, Pauri, Rudraprayag, Chamoli and Almora fall under an ‘orange’ alert. Haridwar, Uttarkashi and Tehri, meanwhile, have been placed under a ‘yellow’ alert.

Also Read | Weather tomorrow September 26: Extremely heavy rainfall, thunderstorm in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand – Check IMD forecast for Delhi, Maharashtra, MP, Chhattisgarh, Odisha

What is the forecast for Sunday?

On Sunday, Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri and Haridwar are under a ‘red’ alert. An ‘orange’ alert has been issued for Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Nainital and Rudraprayag, while Bageshwar, Almora, Champawat, Udham Singh Nagar and Pithoragarh are under a ‘yellow’ alert.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami directed officials to remain on high alert on Friday, following the India Meteorological Department’s ‘red’ and ‘orange’ rain alerts for several districts in Uttarakhand for September 26 and 27.

The chief minister appealed to residents and tourists to exercise extreme caution and urged people to travel only if essential and after checking the latest weather and road conditions.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall has been forecast in many areas, with pockets of extremely heavy rain also expected during this period, according to the meteorological department. This raises the risk of landslides and road blockages in the hills, along with swelling rivers and streams, while the plains could see waterlogging.

Dhami urged the public to follow the guidelines issued by the local administration. He advised people to avoid venturing near rivers, streams, seasonal watercourses, and waterlogged areas during heavy rainfall, and warned against entering fast-flowing waters.

He called on people to be extra careful while travelling on vulnerable roads and through landslide-prone stretches in the hills. The CM also urged parents not to let their children venture near rivers, streams, or other risky spots.