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Char Dham Yatra update: Good news for devotees as Uttarakhand Chief Minister finalizes Strict Action Plan for 2026

Char Dham Yatra update: Good news for devotees as Uttarakhand Chief Minister finalizes Strict Action Plan for 2026

To strengthen healthcare, CM Dhami directed deployment of sufficient medical units and temporary hospitals along the routes.

Char Dham Yatra update

Char Dham Yatra update: In a big development, Uttarakhand Chief Minister clearly stated that this year, the Char Dham Yatra—lifeline of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand—must be made more organized, safe, clean, and technologically advanced, ensuring a better experience for pilgrims coming from India and abroad.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, while chairing a high-level review meeting at the Secretariat on Thursday, directed officials to ensure that human sensitivity is given top priority, especially in heli services, instead of a purely commercial approach. He emphasized that the safety and convenience of pilgrims is a personal responsibility.

He instructed that last year’s “Green & Clean Char Dham Yatra” campaign be implemented more effectively. To ensure a plastic-free yatra, adequate collection boxes will be installed along routes, and strict control will be imposed on plastic usage. He also warned that any attempt to spread misinformation or rumors regarding the yatra will result in immediate FIR and strict action.

The Chief Minister stressed the active participation of local bodies, NGOs, and youth, aiming to turn the yatra into a mass movement. Regarding heli services, he directed strict adherence to SOPs, mandatory maintenance and fitness checks of helicopters, and avoiding operational overloading by allowing adequate rest periods.

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He also instructed strengthening of real-time weather monitoring systems to handle emergencies promptly. Additionally, directions were given to develop attractive selfie points, theme-based installations, and improve cleanliness, beautification, and signage along the routes.

On supply management, CM Dhami ensured that there should be no shortage of LPG, petrol, diesel, or essential commodities, with district supply officers made responsible and daily monitoring through nodal officers.

To strengthen healthcare, he directed deployment of sufficient medical units and temporary hospitals along the routes. Veterinary facilities will also be expanded. Emphasis was laid on ensuring clean drinking water through CSR and other resources.

To strengthen healthcare, he directed deployment of sufficient medical units and temporary hospitals along the routes. Veterinary facilities will also be expanded. Emphasis was laid on ensuring clean drinking water through CSR and other resources.

Keeping pilgrim convenience as top priority, he instructed large-scale development of toilets, shelters, and basic amenities. To avoid long waiting times, an effective slot management and crowd control system will be implemented using real-time digital monitoring.

The online registration system will be further strengthened, with additional counters at crowded centers and simplified digital processes. For security, CCTV cameras will be fully activated along the route, and AI-based surveillance systems will be deployed where required, along with continuous monitoring from control rooms.

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