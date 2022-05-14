Dehradun: In view of pilgrims thronging the Kedarnath Dham despite COVID-19 restrictions in place, the Rudraprayag district administration has put a complete ban on VIP Darshan offered at the pilgrimage site. In an official statement announcing the ban, Rudraprayag District Magistrate Mayur Dixit stated that crowded lines to reach the temple despite the availability of the helicopter facility were the reason behind the decision.Also Read - Number of Pilgrims at Chardham Yatra Increased by 1,000 Each to Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath

“Huge crowd of pilgrims is seen in Kedarnath Dham despite repeated appeals from Chief Minister, State Government and Administration”, said the official. Also Read - IRCTC Char Dham Yatra Budget Tour Package 2022: Check Dates, Routes, Other Details Here

The Char Dham Yatra began with the opening of Gangotri and Yamunotri portals for devotees on May 3, on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya. Meanwhile, the portals of Kedarnath were re-opened on May 6, and the darshan of Badrinath started on May 8. Also Read - How to do Char Dham Yatra via Helicopter? Here's Your Guide For The Best Experience!

According to the official notification of the Uttarakhand government, 7,000 pilgrims are allowed to visit Gangotri Dham daily, while 15,000 devotees are allowed at Badrinath, 12,000 at Kedarnath, and 4,000 at Yamunotri. The government has initially implemented the arrangement for 45 days, and the order may be extended if required. It is not mandatory for the pilgrims to carry a negative test report or COVID-19 vaccination certificate this year.

Notably, Gangotri, along with Yamunotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath, are the four most revered Hindu pilgrimages in the Himalayas. The Char Dham Yatra pilgrimage proceeds from Yamunotri every year to Gangotri and finally to Kedarnath and Badrinath.