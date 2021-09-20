New Delhi: Amid fresh infighting in the Punjab Congress, Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday took oath as first Dalit Chief Minister of the state. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu and other party leaders were present at the oath-taking ceremony.Also Read - Watch | BJP's Kirit Somaiya Detained at Karad Railway Station; Entry Banned in Kolhapur

Congress leaders Sukhjinder S Randhawa and OP Soni were sworn in as the Deputy Chief Ministers of the state. Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office to Channi and his deputies.

#WATCH Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu congratulate Charanjit Singh Channi on becoming the new Punjab CM#Chandigarh pic.twitter.com/QSl0QY9jI8 — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2021

Three-time legislator from the Chamkaur Sahib Assembly constituency in Rupnagar district, Channi had joined the Congress in 2012 and was holding the portfolios of Technical Education, Industrial Training, Employment Generation and Tourism and Cultural Affairs in the outgoing cabinet.

Meanwhile, the political tussle within the party has not ended with the announcement of Channi, the first Dalit Chief Minister of Punjab. Former state party President Sunil Jakhar, who was in the race for the chief ministership, questioned the statement of Rawat on state party President Navjot Singh Sidhu.

“On the swearing-in day of Sh @Charnjit_channi as Chief Minister, Rawats’s statement that “elections will be fought under Sidhu”, is baffling. It’s likely to undermine CM’s authority but also negate the very ‘raison d’etre’ of his selection for this position,” he tweeted.

Yesterday, former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had greeted Channi, by saying, “My best wishes to Charanjit Singh Channi. I hope he’s able to keep the border state of Punjab safe and protect our people from the growing security threat from across the border.”

On Saturday, Singh had resigned from his post as the Chief Minister after months of political tussle, saying he stepped down as he felt ‘humiliated’.