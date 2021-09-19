New Delhi: A day after Captain Amarinder Singh resigned from the post of Punjab Chief Minister, Congress central leadership on Sunday named Charanjit Singh Channi to succeed Captain for the top post. Senior party leader Harish Rawat took to Twitter and wrote, “Charanjit Singh Channi has been unanimously elected as the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party of Punjab.”Also Read - Who Is Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Likely To Succeed Amarinder Singh As Next Punjab CM
Earlier today, reports had suggested that Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa’s name has been finalized by the grand old party for the top post. However, dismissing the reports, Randhawa said that he is not the chief ministerial face and the decision regarding the same would be announced shortly. “Not mine, don’t know who’s but it will be done for sure,” Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhwa on whether he will be taking oath as Punjab CM today. Also Read - Ambika Soni Rules Herself Out of CM's Race in Punjab, Says a Sikh Leader Should Succeed Captain
Who Is Charanjit Singh Channi?
- Charanjit Singh Channi was the former Minister of Technical Educational & industrial Training in the Punjab government.
- He is the MLA from the Chamkaur Sahib Assembly Constituency.
- Previously, he was the leader of opposition in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha from 2015 to 2016.
- He succeeded Sunil Jakhar and was succeeded by H. S. Phoolka
- He belongs to the Ramdasia Sikh community and was appointed as cabinet minister in Capt. Amrinder Singh cabinet, Punjab on 16 March 2017 at the age of 47.
- 3rd time MLA from Chamkaur Sahib Consistency & Minister of “Technical Education & Industrial Training” in Amarinder Singh’s Cabinet.
- He was chief minister declared by congress incharge of punjab by Harish Rawat through a tweet on 19/09/201.
- He is first schedule caste chief minister declared by high command of congress.