New Delhi: A day after Captain Amarinder Singh resigned from the post of Punjab Chief Minister, Congress central leadership on Sunday named Charanjit Singh Channi to succeed Captain for the top post. Senior party leader Harish Rawat took to Twitter and wrote, "Charanjit Singh Channi has been unanimously elected as the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party of Punjab."

It gives me immense pleasure to announce that Sh. #CharanjitSinghChanni has been unanimously elected as the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party of Punjab.@INCIndia @RahulGandhi @INCPunjab pic.twitter.com/iboTOvavPd — Harish Rawat (@harishrawatcmuk) September 19, 2021

Also Read - Punjab Likely to Get Two New Deputies Along With Chief Minister Replacement as Amarinder Singh Quits

Earlier today, reports had suggested that Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa's name has been finalized by the grand old party for the top post. However, dismissing the reports, Randhawa said that he is not the chief ministerial face and the decision regarding the same would be announced shortly. "Not mine, don't know who's but it will be done for sure," Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhwa on whether he will be taking oath as Punjab CM today.

Who Is Charanjit Singh Channi?