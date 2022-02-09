Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday was seen playing cricket and cards with locals during his campaign in Aspal Khurd in Barnala. Charanjit Singh Channi was an exceptional handball player during his college days and even competed at the Inter-University meets in the sport. The now 58-year-old later went on to compete at the national level in handball and has won numerous accolades for his skills in the world of sports.Also Read - Punjab Assembly Polls 2022: Charanjit Singh Channi is Congress' Punjab CM Candidate, Says Rahul Gandhi

#WATCH Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi played cricket and cards with locals during his campaign in Aspal Khurd in Barnala today pic.twitter.com/6eUcCO8rTG — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2022

This is not the first time that CM Channi was spotted playing outdoor sports. Last year, he was seen at a stadium in Mohali trying his hands at hockey as he put on the goalkeeper's kit and stopped fast-paced balls coming his way.

“Channi sahab stopped the balls with ease,” former Indian hockey goal-keeper Baljit Singh Dadhwal said and added that though the chief minister is 58 years old, his reflexes are still very good. Channi, had who made a surprise visit to the international hockey stadium in Mohali, spent about an hour on the field and also met players.