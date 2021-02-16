Dehradun/New Delhi: The sacred portals of Shree Badrinath temple or Badrinarayan shrine is set to be reopened for devotees on May 18, 2021. The Badrinath Dham is one of the four dhams (abodes) of the Char Dham (4 dhams). Char Dham is a set of four Hindu pilgrimage sites- Badrinath, Dwaraka, Puri and Rameswaram. Another small circuit in Uttarakhand of four pilgrimage sites-Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath is referred to as Chota Char Dham. Also Read - On Diwali, Badrinath Temple Decorated With 10 Quintals of Marigold Flowers

The gates of the famous Himalayan temple located in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district are closed every year with the onset of winter during which it remains snowbound.

As for the time of opening, the Badrinath temple will be reopened for devotees at 4.15 am on May 18, said a Chardham Devasthanam Board official.

The auspicious hour and date for the reopening of the Himalayan temple was decided at a ceremony held on the occasion of Basant Panchami on Tuesday at the Raj Darbar, a palace in Narendra Nagar which is the residence of the erstwhile Tehri royals.

The oil containing pitcher (Gadu Ghada) which is sent from the palace to the temple ahead of the opening of its gates will leave for its journey to Badrinath on April 29.

Badrinath had a delayed opening last year due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and a substantially reduced number of pilgrims could visit it owing to COVID-19 restrictions.