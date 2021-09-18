Dehradun: After prolonged suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand kicked off today with strict COVID-19 guidelines in place. The Uttarakhand High Court vacated its stay on Chardham Yatra on Thursday in view of the decline in positive COVID-19 cases. The state was also under pressure to start the yatra as the livelihoods of lakhs of people are linked with the annual pilgrimage.Also Read - Chardham Yatra 2021: Uttarakhand High Court Lifts Ban on Chardham Yatra, Devotees Must Accept THESE Conditions

The Uttarakhand government on Friday issued a detailed SOP to start the yatra from September 18 with strict adherence to COVID-19 norms.

Here are the rules that pilgrims must follow for Char Dham Yatra 2021:

A daily limit has been imposed on the number of pilgrims visiting the Himalayan temples.

The SOP put a cap of 1,000 pilgrims daily on Badrinath, 800 on Kedarnath, 600 on Gangotri and 400 on Yamunotri.

Showing a document certifying administration of both doses of the anti-COVID vaccine at least 15 days back will be compulsory.

Or pilgrims can show a negative RT/PCR/TrueNat/CBNAAT/RAT COVID test report not older than 72 hours.

Pilgrims from the state will not be required to register on the Smart City portal but it will be compulsory for those coming from outside Uttarakhand.

The yatra remained suspended for months due to the pandemic in 2020 and opened in the month of June with a total of 3,21,609 devotees visiting temples during the entire season amid the Covid-induced restrictions.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary SS Sandhu visited Kedarnath on Friday and directed officials to make adequate arrangements for a safe pilgrimage to the Himalayan shrine.

Sandhu, who also reviewed the progress of the reconstruction projects at Kedarpuri, directed the officials to expedite work without compromising on quality.

(With inputs from PTI)