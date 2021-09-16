Dehradun: The Uttarakhand High Court on Thursday lifted the ban on Chardham Yatra, reported news agency ANI. The court heard the affidavit filed by the state government to start the yatra. After the hearing, the Nainital High Court set aside its June 28 decision, which had banned the yatra in view of the ongoing pandemic. The court has ordered the state government to start the Chardham Yatra with restrictions following the COVID-19 rules.Also Read - Lt General Gurmit Singh Sworn in as Governor of Uttarakhand

A division bench of Chief Justice RS Chauhan and Justice Alok Kumar Verma has allowed 1,200 devotees or yatris in Badrinath Dham, 800 in Kedarnath Dham, 600 in Gangotri and 400 in Yamunotri Dham in a day, ANI added.

Apart from this, the court has also asked every devotee passenger to carry a COVID negative report and a certificate of both vaccine doses.

(With inputs from ANI)