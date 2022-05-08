Chardham Yatra 2022: The doors of Badrinath temple in Uttarakhand were opened for devotees on Sunday morning amid rituals and chanting of mantras as tunes of an army band playing were also heard in the background. For the opening ceremony, the Badrinath temple has been decorated with flowers and lights and heavy security has also been deployed.Also Read - On Diwali, Badrinath Temple Decorated With 10 Quintals of Marigold Flowers

Located in Garhwal hill tracks in Chamoli district along the banks of Alaknanda River, Badrinath Temple is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. The shrine is one of the four ancient pilgrimage sites referred to as 'Char Dham' which also include Yamunotri, Gangotri, and Kedarnath. It is situated in the town of Badrinath in Uttarakhand. It is open for six months every year (between the end of April and the beginning of November).

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: The doors of Badrinath Dham opened for devotees with rituals and chanting and the tunes of army band with a large number of devotees present in Badrinath Dham. pic.twitter.com/LiCTexcbJu — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 8, 2022

Kedarnath Temple opened its doors for pilgrims on Friday morning. The annual Chardham Yatra began on May 3 on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya with the opening of the portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri temples in the Uttarkashi district. Portals of Badrinath Temple will open on May 8.

Earlier this month, the state government capped the number of pilgrims visiting the Char Dhams. A total of 15,000 pilgrims will be allowed daily at Badrinath, 12,000 at Kedarnath, 7,000 at Gangotri and 4,000 at Yamunotri. This arrangement has been made for 45 days. This year, it is not mandatory for pilgrims to carry a negative COVID-19 test report or vaccination certificate. Char Dhams draw lakhs of tourists and devotees every year from across the country and abroad.