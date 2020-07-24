New Delhi: The Uttarakhand Devasthanam Board on Friday issued a revised standard operating procedure (SOP) allowing asymptomatic persons from outside the state to undertake the Chardham yatra but with certain conditions. Also Read - Kohima Lockdown News: Animal Husbandry Department, Guwahati High Court Staff Exempted From 7-Day Shutdown

According to the revised SOP, asymptomatic people from outside the state who have undergone the RT-PCR test from an ICMR-authorised lab and tested negative 72 hours prior to their arrival in Uttarakhand can undertake a pilgrimage to the shrines after procuring an e-pass from the Devasthanam Board, its CEO, Ravinath Raman, told reporters.

The revised SOP has been issued to give an impetus to the Chardham yatra, which commenced on July 1 but was limited to people from Uttarakhand only, he said.

Asymptomatic travellers from outside the state who have not undertaken the RT-PCR test from an ICMR-authorised lab 72 hours before arrival will have to mandatorily undergo quarantine before applying for an e-pass, the revised SOP says.

When the COVID-19 situation normalises, more steps will be taken to give an impetus to the Chardham yatra, Raman said. Pilgrims will have to mandatorily carry the e-pass, a photo ID card and the RT-PCR test report in original while travelling to the Himalayan temples, he said.

More than 21,178 e-passes have been issued by the board to pilgrims from within the state since July 1, and more than 10,000 of them have already visited the Chardham.