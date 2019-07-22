Surat: Police has filed a 4271-page charge sheet today against 14 people in the fire incident at ‘Takshashila Arcade’ on May 25 which claimed 22 lives. Among the 14 people, 11 have been arrested and three have been declared absconders.

Classes of a coaching institute were being held on that day at the top floor of the building when the fire broke out and trapped several people inside.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had ordered an investigation into the incident and also declared financial help of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of children who died in this incident.

“Students on the fourth and third floor jumped off to the ground to save themselves from fire and smoke,” a fire official had said.

Recounting the horror, the eye-witnesses informed ANI about a major laxity on the part of the fire department. Not just one but several others claimed that the fire brigade arrived at the spot 40-45 minutes after receiving the information.

A witness Ajay Patel, whose office is opposite the building that caught fire, said that the fire brigade came 30-35 minutes late. “The pressure of their pipe was too low to douse the flame,” he claimed.

Another witness and the father of a rescued girl, Paresh Patel, claimed that the fire brigade from the fire fire station, which is not more than 2 km away, took almost 45 minutes to come.