Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP Chief Nalin Kumar Kateel on Saturday dismissed charges of slackness in flood relief work for Karnataka floods, calling them “baseless, malicious and politically motivated”. He further stated that the state as well the Centre have taken meaningful steps towards relief and rehabilitation in the affected areas.

“Over and above, another Rs. 1150 crores have been released exclusively for re-building of houses belonging to SC/STs. This targeted release of funds to ensure that it reaches the needy is undertaken by the Yediyurappa government,” Nalin Kumar Kateel said.

Further, he slammed the previous Congress-JD(U) government for not doing enough for the drought-hit victims during their 1-year tenure.

“The state government has released Rs 3,000 crores and has also sent money to the beneficiary accounts through RTGS. Earlier, the Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy had told people that he would only release funds in accordance with the NDRF guidelines. But, CM BS Yeddyurappa has released the funds already. The Chief Minister has also visited flood-affected areas,” he told ANI in Bengaluru.

The BJP leader’s statement came after the opposition blamed the Central government for showing ‘apathy’ towards Karnataka.

On Friday, Chief Minister BS Yediyruppa thanked the central government for the financial assistance of Rs 1,200 crores.