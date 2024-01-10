Charminar Express Derails At Nampally Railway Station In Telangana, Many Passengers Injured; WATCH VIDEO

Charminar Express, coming from Chennai to Hyderabad, met with the accident as the loco pilot reportedly did not pay attention to the dead end line, due to which the train coaches derailed from the track.

Telangana: Five people were injured after three coaches of Charminar Express derailed at the Nampally Railway Station on Wednesday. The incident took place at around 9:15 AM. The train, coming from Chennai to Hyderabad, met with the accident as the loco pilot reportedly did not pay attention to the dead end line, due to which the train coaches derailed from the track.

Trending Now

“This Railway station is a terminal station where trains end. The train should have stopped before the end, however the train overshot. 3 coaches of the train got derailed in the incident. Around 5 people who stood near the doors of the train suffered minor injuries in the incident. They are being treated at the Railway Hospital: Rakesh, CPRO, South Central Railway.

You may like to read

#WATCH | Telangana: Five people were injured after three coaches of Charminar Express derailed at the Nampally Railway Station The incident took place at around 9:15 AM. This Railway station is a terminal station where trains end. The train should have stopped before the end,… pic.twitter.com/mzlV82OLAu — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2024

Eye-witnesses said as the train was moving slowly, a major tragedy was averted. Nampally is the last stop of Charminar Express.

Telangana’s transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar directed officials to ensure that the injured are provided best treatment.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.