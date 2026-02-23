Home

Ranchi-Delhi air ambulance with 7 people onboard crashes near Ranchi; top updates

A chartered ambulance en route to Delhi with 7 people onboard crashed near Ranchi.

Plane crash

Air ambulance crash: In a breaking development, a Ranchi-Delhi air ambulance with 7 people onboard crashed near Ranchi. In the recent shocking update, a Red Bird Aviation plane, en route from Ranchi to Delhi, crashed in a forest near Karmatand village in the Simaria police station area of ​​Chatra district. It is noteworthy that contact with air traffic control was lost on Monday evening after which it was declared missing for sometime. Here are all the details you need to know about the Ranchi-Delhi air ambulance crash.

Ranchi-Delhi air ambulance crash details

According to reports, the plane, an air ambulance, had taken off from Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand, for the national capital, Delhi. Notably, contact with the plane was suddenly lost at 7:34 pm. As per media reports, the pilots who flying the plane were identified as Vivek Vikas Bhagat and Savrajdeep Singh.

Watch shocking video:

The crash occurred after the air ambulance took off from Ranchi airport at about 7.10 pm, the official said.

“An air ambulance from Ranchi with seven people onboard crashed near Simaria in Chatra district. The report of the crash was received from the state administration,” Airport Director Kumar told PTI. The ambulance had lost contact with air traffic control, he said.

Who arranged the air ambulance which crashed on Monday?

The CEO of Devkamal Hospital in Ranchi, Anant Sinha told PTI that the air ambulance was arranged by one of the patients.

“The patient Sanjay Kumar (41), a resident of Chandwa in Latehar district, was brought to the hospital with 65 per cent burn injuries on February 16. He was being treated in the hospital,” he said. Sinha added that the family members decided to take him to Delhi for better treatment.

“They arranged an air ambulance on Monday. The patient left the hospital for Delhi around 4.30,” he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

