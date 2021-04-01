Raipur: Chhattisgarh has reported a new Coronavirus variant, according to a Dainik Bhaskar report. According to the report, the state has confirmed the new variant in five different samples. The doctors are yet to discover the effect of the new variant on the patients. It is feared that the new variant, N-440, is likely to weaken the body’s immune system. Also Read - 85 Per Cent Of New COVID Cases in India Reported From 8 States. Complete List Here

Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Dev has said that the Central Government had recently confirmed the presence of a new variant named N-440 in 5 samples. The Minister further added that the new variant is not as fatal. So far, there has not been a single case of British variant, South African variant and Brazilian variant in the state. Also Read - Chhattisgarh to Impose ₹500 Fine For Not Wearing Masks in Public Places

On Wednesday, the state recorded fresh 4,563 Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day spike since the outbreak of the pandemic, officials said. The state also recorded thirty-nine Covid-19 related deaths on the same day, taking the toll to 4,170. Also Read - Second Wave of Coronavirus Could Peak In April-May: SBI Report

On the positive side, 1.22 lakh residents above the age of 60 were vaccinated on Wednesday, the state’s highest single-day vaccination count.

Raipur and Durg districts topped the list with 1,291 and 1,199 fresh cases reported respectively on Wednesday. Officials also said that with 38,420 samples tested on Wednesday, the overall test count in the state had reached 5,757,804.