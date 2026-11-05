Chawri Bazaar building collapse: 2 engineers suspended, FIR ordered against contractor after two deaths

The action comes after a three-storey building that was being constructed in Gali Sitara, near Chawri Bazaar Metro station, came down at around 9.50 am on Thursday. Police said two people were killed after being trapped beneath the debris, and several others were initially feared to be stuck underneath.

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NDRF and fire personnel conduct a rescue operation at the site after a three-storey building under construction collapsed, killing at least two people and trapping several under the debris at Chawri Bazaar in New Delhi. PTI

After a three-storey under-construction building collapsed in Gali Sitara, Sheesh Mahal, near Chawri Bazar Metro Station in Old Delhi’s Chandni Chowk area, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stepped in on Thursday. She ordered the area’s Assistant Engineer (AE) and Junior Engineer (JE) to be suspended immediately and an FIR to be filed against the contractor.

The tragic incident resulted in the death of two individuals. According to the CMO release,, visiting the site to inspect rescue efforts, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta expressed deep grief over the loss of life, extended condolences to the bereaved families, and directed officials to provide immediate ex-gratia financial assistance and top-tier medical treatment for the injured.

Also Read | 2 dead, several feared trapped as three-storey building collapses in Delhi’s Chawri Bazaar

Ordering a detailed probe into the incident, she emphasised that strict action under the law will be taken against anyone found guilty, stressing that public safety remains the government’s highest priority and appealing to citizens to strictly follow structural safety standards during construction.

Multi-agency teams—including the Delhi Fire Service, Delhi Police, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Central Accident Trauma Services (CATS), and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF)—have been deployed to the site to execute search, evacuation, and clearance operations in coordination.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu also expressed distress over the tragedy and directed all administrative and emergency agencies to carry out operations on a war footing.

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“Distressed by the tragic under-construction building collapse in Chawri Bazaar, Old Delhi. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. Directed @DelhiPolice, @DelFireService and @MCD_Delhi along with DDMA, @NDRFHQ to execute intensive search and rescue operations on a war footing and mobilise all necessary resources at the site,” the Lieutenant Governor shared in a post on X.

LG Sandhu further instructed authorities to guarantee prompt, quality medical care to those injured and to carry out a thorough inquiry to ensure strict accountability.