No Check-In Baggage? Prepare To Fly Cheap On Domestic Flights Soon

Some of the Indian Airlines, like IndiGo, SpiceJet and AirAsia had introduced zero-baggage fares or hand baggage-only fares a few years back, but had to subsequently withdraw these fares as it was too early for the Indian market.

New Delhi: Flying within the country without any check-in baggage could soon get much cheaper as airlines are considering to introduce special discounted fares for passengers who opt to fly with just their carry-on luggage, a report inlivemint.com said.

“Indian airlines are studying the market to see which routes make more sense to offer such fares. We are aware that they are preparing to offer lower airfares to those travelling with just one cabin bag. One of the main beneficiaries of this service would be the micro, small, and medium enterprises,” said a senior executive at an online travel operator.

At present, a traveller can carry up to 7 kilograms of cabin baggage and 15 kilograms of check-in baggage. Any additional weight is chargeable.

This will not be the first time airlines roll out special fares for passengers. An earlier attempt in 2017 was rejected by the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

While hand baggage-only fare is standard practice among European and American airlines for short-haul flights, Indian airlines are planning an accelerated push towards the same as this helps save fuel and vacates the cargo belly for ancillary revenue.

Earlier, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had removed this restriction, paving the way for airlines to offer much lower light fares for domestic flights.

However, this new rule will allow airline operators to provide tickets at lesser prices to those who opt to travel with no baggage or only with cabin baggage within the permissible weight limit.

To avail the discounts, passengers will have to declare at the time of the booking of the ticket the weight of baggage they will be carrying.

