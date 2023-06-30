Home

News

India

Monsoon Cools Airfares: Domestic Tickets Witness Drop, Delhi-Mumbai Flight at Rs 4,500

Monsoon Cools Airfares: Domestic Tickets Witness Drop, Delhi-Mumbai Flight at Rs 4,500

Although daily domestic passenger traffic in India remains over 4 lakh and has not experienced a substantial decline, there is a noticeable shift in the demand-supply balance, resulting in a considerable decrease in domestic fares.

Domestic Tickets Witness Drop. (Representative Image)

New Delhi: The scorching domestic airfares witnessed in May and earlier this month have significantly cooled down with the arrival of the monsoon winds, marking the beginning of the lean air travel season.

Although daily domestic passenger traffic in India remains over 4 lakh and has not experienced a substantial decline, there is a noticeable shift in the demand-supply balance, resulting in a considerable decrease in domestic fares.

You may like to read

One of the most notable improvements is seen in the 24-hour advance purchase Delhi-Mumbai airfare, which has dropped drastically, offering cost savings to passengers.

In the last week of May and early June, the cheapest one-way Delhi-Mumbai fare for next-day travel was around Rs 19,000 on non-stop flights. Interestingly, the ticket price for Delhi to Dubai was even cheaper at Rs 14,000.

Intervention by the Ministry of Civil Aviation led to a reduction in the fare for Delhi-Mumbai flights to Rs 18,000 and, a week later, to Rs 14,000. Yesterday, the cheapest Delhi-Mumbai ticket for next-day travel was priced at Rs 4,500.

Noticeably, last-minute fares have also become more affordable on other routes. For instance, the 24-hour advance purchase ticket for a non-stop Mumbai to Kochi flight, which was priced at around Rs 20,000 last month, is now available for Rs 4,000.

Following the suspension of GoFirst airline flights in early May, airfares on certain domestic routes began to soar, reaching unprecedented levels in the last week of the month and early June. GoFirst has since been cleared to operate 1,538 flights per week.

As GoFirst was the popular choice for tourists flying to Leh and Srinagar, the airfares on these flights increased drastically. Currently, the cheapest Delhi-Leh one-way ticket is priced at Rs 15,000 (non-stop). In May, it was around Rs 23,000.

Despite the drop in domestic fares, last-minute fares to certain destinations like Ranchi remain high. For example, the lowest-priced Mumbai-Ranchi return ticket for travel on Friday and return next week is currently priced at Rs 16,000. However, for travel in mid-July, the fare decreases to Rs 10,300.

IndiGo is one of the airlines that has increased its flights to compete with Go First’s passenger traffic.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.